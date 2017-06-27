JTR Enterprises LLC Young Conoway Stargatt Taylor Bruce Silverstein...

JTR ENTERPRISES, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff - Appellee, YOUNG CONOWAY STARGATT & TAYLOR, BRUCE L. SILVERSTEIN, PAUL D SULLIVAN, Interested Parties - Appellees Cross Appellants, CLAWDB LLC, et al., Intervenor Plaintiffs, v. COLUMBIAN EMERALDS, An Unknown Quantity, Amethysts and Quartz Crystals located within 3,000 yards of a point located at coordinates 24 57 79 North Latitude and 81 55 54 West Longitude, et al, Defendants, MOTIVATION, INC., Claimant - Appellant Cross Appellee.

