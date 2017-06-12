Energy Impact Partners Invests in Pow...

Energy Impact Partners Invests in Powerphase

Investment by Utility Partner Coalition in Provider of Advanced Gas Turbine Upgrade Technology Will Accelerate Product Rollout and Geographic Expansion / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY and JUPITER, FL-- - Energy Impact Partners today announced that it has closed an investment in Powerphase , a provider of advanced gas turbine upgrade technology. The investment is the first institutional round of financing raised by Powerphase.

