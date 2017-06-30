Deputies searching for missing Jupite...

Deputies searching for missing Jupiter man

Wednesday Read more: WPTV Local News

PBSO looking for missing Jupiter man - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered man. Tommy Curtis Jones, 77, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday when he drove away from his residence in the 100 block of Palm Garden Street in Jupiter.

