Deputies searching for missing Jupiter man
PBSO looking for missing Jupiter man - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered man. Tommy Curtis Jones, 77, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday when he drove away from his residence in the 100 block of Palm Garden Street in Jupiter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Room-bed for Jupiter Hammerhead baseball player.
|1 hr
|Talkshow Bruce
|1
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|Thu
|Jupiter1
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC