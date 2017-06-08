Daughter says goodbye to her dad

Allison Besaw salutes as a procession passes honoring her father, a paramedic who was killed with another medical technician in Jupiter Standing at attention at the passing of a procession honoring her dead father, Paul Besaw's 5-year-old daughter Allison raised her right hand and sharply saluted Thursday afternoon at the entrance to Christ Fellowhip. Besaw, 36, and Lahiri Garcia, 51, were killed early June 1 when their ambulance crashed on Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.