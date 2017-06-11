Dashcam footage of Tiger Woods' DUI a...

Dashcam footage of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released by police

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Jupiter Police Department has released dashcam video footage of Tiger Woods' encounter with police on Memorial Day that led to his arrest on charges of driving under the influence, including Woods' field sobriety test . Both tires on the left side of the auto were flat, and police described fresh damage to the driver's side.

