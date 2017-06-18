Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Florida 1st Acquires Distinct Estates
Better Homes and GardensA Real Estate Florida 1st has acquired Jupiter, Fla.-based Distinct Estates LLC, bringing its office count to five, the company recently announced. Distinct Estates, an independent firm, chose the company, owned by Gene and Catherine Whiddon, for its core values and resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
|Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution
|Jun 1
|WildLifeLover
|3
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC