Better Homes and GardensA Real Estate Florida 1st has acquired Jupiter, Fla.-based Distinct Estates LLC, bringing its office count to five, the company recently announced. Distinct Estates, an independent firm, chose the company, owned by Gene and Catherine Whiddon, for its core values and resources.

