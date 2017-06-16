Amateur Radio Operators: Tune in June...

Amateur Radio Operators: Tune in June 24 in Jupiter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Palm Beach Post

Reservations are being accepted for the Jupiter Tequesta Repeater Groups Annual Field Day at the Carlin Park Civic Center in Jupiter on June 24th and 25th, 2017. The nationwide event consists of Amateur Radio Operators operating for 24 hours straight using emergency radio communication equipment to make as many contacts as possible simulating an emergency situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12) Jun 16 Cindy B 4
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 9
Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm... Jun 13 Cara 1
Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter Jun 2 Tommyboy 1
Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution Jun 1 WildLifeLover 3
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia May 24 Voo Doo Victim 6
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC