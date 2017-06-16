Amateur Radio Operators: Tune in June 24 in Jupiter
Reservations are being accepted for the Jupiter Tequesta Repeater Groups Annual Field Day at the Carlin Park Civic Center in Jupiter on June 24th and 25th, 2017. The nationwide event consists of Amateur Radio Operators operating for 24 hours straight using emergency radio communication equipment to make as many contacts as possible simulating an emergency situation.
