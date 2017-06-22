After tragedy at sea, a sharp divide ...

After tragedy at sea, a sharp divide emerges between teens' families

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

It's been nearly two years since the disappearance at sea of Tequesta teens Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen. New reports show their families have not been on friendly terms since the July 24, 2015 tragedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) 13 hr Visitor 427
News $20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings Jun 20 Jupiter1 10
Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12) Jun 16 Cindy B 4
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 9
Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm... Jun 13 Cara 1
Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter Jun 2 Tommyboy 1
Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution Jun 1 WildLifeLover 3
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at June 23 at 3:19PM EDT

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC