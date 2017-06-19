A detailed look at Jupiter Riverbend Park's $3 million overhaul
The $3 million in improvements of Riverbend/Loxahatchee River Battlefield Park, which many park users say are long overdue, is on schedule to roll out in late August. Many are looking forward to what they say is the biggest step forward - drinking water and toilets at the one-square-mile county park on the south side of Indiantown Road about a mile west of Florida's Turnpike.
