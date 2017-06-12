5 Things to Know in Florida for June 16

5 Things to Know in Florida for June 16

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Court documents filed Thursday show the presiding judge canceled the original July 5 hearing and reset it for Aug. 9. No details were provided. Woods was charged with driving under the influence after police in Jupiter, Florida, found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz about 2 a.m. May 29. Breath tests showed no presence of alcohol, but Woods told officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) 14 hr Musikologist 9
Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm... Tue Cara 1
Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter Jun 2 Tommyboy 1
Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution Jun 1 WildLifeLover 3
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia May 24 Voo Doo Victim 6
Jupiter Inlet Colony Music Thread (Oct '16) May 21 Musikologist 2
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC