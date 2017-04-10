Trump golf resort ordered to pay $315,000 to paint store
An appeals court has ruled that one of President Donald Trump's Florida golf courses must pay more than $315,000 to a Miami paint store chain. The Miami Herald reports Florida's Third District Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday the Trump National Doral Miami resort owes The Paint Spot $32,536 for paint and $282,950 in attorney fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|29
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Apr 7
|Charlie Bravo
|2
|Catfish episode, Courtney Wolfe, Kayla and Fran...
|Apr 1
|Knapton78
|2
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|Mar 29
|Jupiter1
|3
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Katie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC