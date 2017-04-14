Scripps Florida labs in Jupiter (Richard Graulich/The Palm Beach...
Federal grants have hit a plateau, big donations have proven elusive and there's been a revolving door in the CEO's office. The turmoil is reflected in the Scripps Research Institute's revenues: They totaled just $362.5 million in 2015, the lowest level in years, according to a freshly released tax return.
