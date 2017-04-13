Public hearing on Jupiter's Fisherman's Wharf postponed
"The proposed building mass, height and scale are not compatible with the surrounding buildings," according to the planning staff's report. Fisherman's Wharf planners counter the project will enhance the neighborhood on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway just north of the Indiantown Road bridge, across from Harbourside Place.
