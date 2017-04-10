Pedestrian hit by vehicle near I-95 in Jupiter
The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit Tuesday night at the southbound entrance ramp off Interstate 95 and Donald Ross Road in Jupiter. The pedestrian was hurt and an ambulance was called to the scene.
