Palm Beach County set to begin first school repairs funded by sales tax
The projects, funded by a penny sales tax increase that voters approved in November, include paving at Del Prado Elementary in Boca Raton and water intrusion repairs at Eagles Landing Elementary, west of Boca Raton. Avossa said at a press conference he plans to provide quarterly updates on progress to the School Board and public.
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|29
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Apr 7
|Charlie Bravo
|2
|Catfish episode, Courtney Wolfe, Kayla and Fran...
|Apr 1
|Knapton78
|2
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|Mar 29
|Jupiter1
|3
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Katie
|6
