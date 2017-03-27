Missing Jupiter man found safe in Boy...

Missing Jupiter man found safe in Boynton Beach

Jupiter police said members of the Boynton Beach police located Scott A. Ritze at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Boynton Beach. Scott A. Ritze, 27, was last seen at his residence on the 300 block of North Delaware Boulevard on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 7 p.m. Scott is approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall, 280 lbs.

