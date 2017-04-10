Man accused of robbing, kidnapping vi...

Man accused of robbing, kidnapping victim met on Grindr

Thursday Apr 6

Two men were recently robbed at knifepoint on separate occasions after they visited the Boynton Beach residence of another man they both met on a dating app, according to an arrest report. Two other men were arrested, but it was unclear early Thursday whether they are facing charges in both cases.

