Jupiter "eyesores" soon to be demolished
Twin eyesores - two boarded-up buildings Interstate 95 motorists see when they exit the eastbound ramp at Indiantown Road to the "Gateway to Jupiter" - are coming down this week. Permits to demolish the two-story buildings, both abandoned with with three apartments each, have been approved by the town.
