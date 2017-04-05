Guanabanas' Executive Chef Vinny Trup...

Guanabanas' Executive Chef Vinny Trupia Tends El Sol Community Center Garden

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Capital Soup

Island Restaurant & Bar donates time and 100% of harvest to Jupiter's neighborhood resource center, a haven for the area's day laborers In addition to being known for a delectable menu loaded with fresh and locally-sourced food items, Guanabanas Island Restaurant & Bar also hosts monthly "Give Back Thursday" events that help fund local families and charities in need. Now, in partnership with Jupiter's El Sol Community Center , Guanabanas' top chef Vinny Trupia has taken on another green venture to assist those from the area who need it most: he's managing one of the community garden plots in Guanabanas' name that grows and donates its entire yield to feed hungry locals at the center.

