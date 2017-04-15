Fans celebrate 40 years of 'Star Wars...

Fans celebrate 40 years of 'Star Wars' at Orlando convention, trailer released

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Lucasfilm released the first teaser poster for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". While Ridley credited the writing and directing for the response to Rey, Johnson countered and said that the things that people respond to come from Ridley herself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Apr 7 Parent of Abducted 29
Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves... Apr 7 Charlie Bravo 2
Catfish episode, Courtney Wolfe, Kayla and Fran... Apr 1 Knapton78 2
News PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday Mar 30 SLLPT 1
News $20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings Mar 29 Jupiter1 3
Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption Mar 23 Filth in Blue 1
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Feb '17 Katie 6
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 14 at 7:31PM EDT

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC