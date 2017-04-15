Fans celebrate 40 years of 'Star Wars' at Orlando convention, trailer released
Lucasfilm released the first teaser poster for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". While Ridley credited the writing and directing for the response to Rey, Johnson countered and said that the things that people respond to come from Ridley herself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|29
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Apr 7
|Charlie Bravo
|2
|Catfish episode, Courtney Wolfe, Kayla and Fran...
|Apr 1
|Knapton78
|2
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|Mar 29
|Jupiter1
|3
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Katie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC