dd's Cupcake Shoppe is out in Jupiter, new bakery moving in
Nina's Fresh Bakery plans to open in May at the former dd's Cupcake Shoppe in Jupiter Nina's Fresh Bakery plans to open by the end of May on the north side of Center Street, just west of Alt. A1A, which has been empty since dd's Cupcake Shoppe closed several months ago.
