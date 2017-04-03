Cash coming in for Perry Cohen wetlan...

Cash coming in for Perry Cohen wetlands project in Jupiter

Fundraising, boosted by a $25,000 pledge from the Miami Dolphins Foundation, is continuing for the Perry J. Cohen Wetlands Laboratory at Jupiter High School.

