April's full moon rises this week, but will it really be pink?

April's full pink moon rises this week, a sign that spring is in full swing and summer is a warm whisper away. While the moon this month, which reaches peak fullness Tuesday, won't really have a rose-colored hue, it is called the pink moon because of the pink flowers of the wild ground phlox that bloom this time of year in many parts of the U.S., according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

