April's full moon rises this week, but will it really be pink?
April's full pink moon rises this week, a sign that spring is in full swing and summer is a warm whisper away. While the moon this month, which reaches peak fullness Tuesday, won't really have a rose-colored hue, it is called the pink moon because of the pink flowers of the wild ground phlox that bloom this time of year in many parts of the U.S., according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|29
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Apr 7
|Charlie Bravo
|2
|Catfish episode, Courtney Wolfe, Kayla and Fran...
|Apr 1
|Knapton78
|2
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|Mar 29
|Jupiter1
|3
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Katie
|6
