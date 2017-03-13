Vicki Lewis to Star in GYPSY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
March brings the dazzling stage hit Gypsy to the Maltz Jupiter Theatre 's stage. Inspired by the memoirs of the legendary burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee , this story follows the dreams and efforts of a powerhouse stage mother to get her two daughters into show business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Doc
|54
|Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ...
|Feb 26
|The Mayor
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Feb 23
|Katie
|6
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC