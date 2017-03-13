Vicki Lewis to Star in GYPSY at Maltz...

Vicki Lewis to Star in GYPSY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre

March brings the dazzling stage hit Gypsy to the Maltz Jupiter Theatre 's stage. Inspired by the memoirs of the legendary burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee , this story follows the dreams and efforts of a powerhouse stage mother to get her two daughters into show business.

