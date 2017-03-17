Three six-story residential buildings for Jupiter's waterfront?
The plan calls for three residential buildings, about as tall as Harbourside Place and almost twice as high as the town code allows, on the west side of Intracoastal Waterway just north of Indiantown Road. Plans for a marina with private docks for residents, a clubhouse, a recreation area with a cabana and pool and an underground parking garage have been submitted.
