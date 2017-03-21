The Marines photo scandal shows why it's time to stop treating service members like saints
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A Marine Corps Color Guard stands under a Marine Corps emblem in Jupiter, Fla., in 2014. The American people largely venerate their service members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|4 hr
|Filth in Blue
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Feb 23
|Katie
|6
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Patricia F
|10
|Jupiter Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|19
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC