Suspect in 2016 Boca drug deal slaying to appear in court today
A man believed to be a suspect in a 2016 fatal shooting has been transported to Palm Beach County Jail and will appear in court Monday morning. Matthew Lewis, 23, faces charges of second degree murder with a firearm in the June 2016 death of 25-year-old Jacob Walsh.
