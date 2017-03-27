Suspect in 2016 Boca drug deal slayin...

Suspect in 2016 Boca drug deal slaying to appear in court today

Monday Mar 27

A man believed to be a suspect in a 2016 fatal shooting has been transported to Palm Beach County Jail and will appear in court Monday morning. Matthew Lewis, 23, faces charges of second degree murder with a firearm in the June 2016 death of 25-year-old Jacob Walsh.

