Shark nudges diver to get him to remove hook

Incredible moment a shark nudges a diver to get him to remove a hook that was stuck in its flesh This is the tender moment a Lemon shark nudged a diver in a gentle plea to get it to remove a hook that was stuck in its flesh. Diver Josh Eccles was in the water in Jupiter, Florida, with photographer friend Chris Maddeford when the shiver of sharks approached them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.