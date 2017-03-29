Palm Beach County lifeguards named tops in Florida
Lifeguard and paramedic Rob Locy tells swimmers to safe in safe areas of the water at Jupiter Beach Park in Jupiter on September 17, 2016. The honor is the first for the county unit since 1996.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Katie
|6
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Patricia F
|10
|Jupiter Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|19
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC