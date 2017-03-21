Man, 24, accused in Jupiter triple slaying
Christopher Vasata, 24, is accused in the Feb. 5 slaying of three young people found dead inside a home on Mohawk Street in Jupiter. Christopher Vasata, 24, is accused in the Feb. 5 slaying of three young people found dead inside a home on Mohawk Street in Jupiter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Doc
|54
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Feb 23
|Katie
|6
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Patricia F
|10
|Jupiter Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|19
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC