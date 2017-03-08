Maltz Jupiter Theatre's Premier Annual Gala Raises $848,000

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre 's exclusive annual gala Everything's Coming Up Roses broke all previous records andraised $848,000 for the not-for-profit Theatre. More than 400 guests attended the dazzling benefit and live auction, held on Saturday, February 25. A celebration of the Theatre's success and a peek at what its future could be, the lavish affair treated guests to an evening of spectacular entertainment that showcased a bright future for the Theatre.

