Jupiter triple homicide suspect to face judge

The man arrested in connection with the Jupiter triple homicide is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Police said they have been gathering evidence to charge Vasata in the shooting deaths of Sean Henry, 26, Brandi El-Salhy, 24 and 20-year-old Kelli Doherty. Police said at a Monday evening news conference there still might be another shooter that was involved, and it remains an active investigation.

