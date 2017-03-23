Jupiter triple homicide suspect to face judge
The man arrested in connection with the Jupiter triple homicide is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Police said they have been gathering evidence to charge Vasata in the shooting deaths of Sean Henry, 26, Brandi El-Salhy, 24 and 20-year-old Kelli Doherty. Police said at a Monday evening news conference there still might be another shooter that was involved, and it remains an active investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|19 hr
|Filth in Blue
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Feb 23
|Katie
|6
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Patricia F
|10
|Jupiter Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|19
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC