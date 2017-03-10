Jupiter eatery with 3,500-gallon salt...

Jupiter eatery with 3,500-gallon salt water fish tank opens Saturday

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Greg Bartoli, who owns Lighthouse Cove Adventure Golf in Jupiter with his wife Patty, says fish will be in the new 3,500-gallon salt water tank soon. A bar with 15 television screens, a restaurant with seating for 82 customers and a 3,500-gallon salt water fish tank are part of the expansion of the Lighthouse Cove Adventure Golf restaurant, scheduled to have it's grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

