Jupiter eatery with 3,500-gallon salt water fish tank opens Saturday
Greg Bartoli, who owns Lighthouse Cove Adventure Golf in Jupiter with his wife Patty, says fish will be in the new 3,500-gallon salt water tank soon. A bar with 15 television screens, a restaurant with seating for 82 customers and a 3,500-gallon salt water fish tank are part of the expansion of the Lighthouse Cove Adventure Golf restaurant, scheduled to have it's grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
