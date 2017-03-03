Industrial redevelopment planned behind Jupiter Ale House
A application to redevelop about a dozen acres at 114 Datura St. is scheduled to be heard by the town's planning and zoning commission at 7 p.m. at town hall on March 14. The property is located behind Miller's Jupiter Ale House restaurant on the the southwest corner of Alt.
