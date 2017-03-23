Hulu Sets Summer Bows For 'Difficult People' Season 3, Trio Of Documentaries
Hulu is gearing up for summer with the return of comedy series Difficult People and three new documentary movies. The 10-episode Season 3 of the Julie Klausner -Billy Eichner comedy is set to premiere August 8, with the films bowing in May and June.
