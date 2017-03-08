FAU's Brain Institute Commemorates 'B...

FAU's Brain Institute Commemorates 'Brain Awareness Week'

Florida Atlantic University's Brain Institute is commemorating "Brain Awareness Week" to promote the public and personal benefits of brain research. FAU's Brain Institute , headed by molecular neuroscientist Randy Blakely , Ph.D., represents a multi-million-dollar investment for interdisciplinary, cutting-edge neuroscience research across FAU's multiple campuses.

