FAU's Brain Institute Commemorates 'Brain Awareness Week'
Florida Atlantic University's Brain Institute is commemorating "Brain Awareness Week" to promote the public and personal benefits of brain research. FAU's Brain Institute , headed by molecular neuroscientist Randy Blakely , Ph.D., represents a multi-million-dollar investment for interdisciplinary, cutting-edge neuroscience research across FAU's multiple campuses.
