Endorsements: Post picks in 15 municipalities for Tuesday's races
Voters in 21 Palm Beach County municipalities go to the polls on Tuesday to decide on candidates in more than three dozens races. And because many voters are still suffering from "ballot fatigue" from last November's often hyperbolic and hysterical presidential contest, a reticence to go to the polls four months later is understandable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Doc
|54
|Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ...
|Feb 26
|The Mayor
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Feb 23
|Katie
|6
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC