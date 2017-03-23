Diver pulls metal hook from shark's b...

Diver pulls metal hook from shark's belly off Florida coast

ABC News

A diver removed a hook from this shark's stomach on March 22, 2017, off the coast of Jupiter, Florida. Josh Eccles, a diver with Emerald Charter in Jupiter , Florida, was swimming in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday when one of the lemon sharks passing by kept bumping into him.

