Diver pulls metal hook from shark's belly off Florida coast
A diver removed a hook from this shark's stomach on March 22, 2017, off the coast of Jupiter, Florida. Josh Eccles, a diver with Emerald Charter in Jupiter , Florida, was swimming in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday when one of the lemon sharks passing by kept bumping into him.
