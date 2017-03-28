Delaney off to early lead in Jupiter ...

Delaney off to early lead in Jupiter council election

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

Ron Delaney has jumped off to a lead over Ben Klug in early absentee ballots in Tuesday's runoff election for the Jupiter Town Council Second District seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings 18 hr Jupiter1 3
Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption Mar 23 Filth in Blue 1
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Mar 12 Visitor 67 425
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Mar 12 GO FUND ME 5
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Feb '17 Katie 6
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08) Jan '17 Patricia F 10
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC