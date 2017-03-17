Attorney for Anthony Simpson wants of...

Attorney for Anthony Simpson wants off case, says he was duped

25 min ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

When attorneys tell judges they want off a case, they routinely cite "irreconcilable differences," which typically means they haven't been paid. But, when a Jupiter attorney decided he no longer wanted to represent former North Palm Beach jeweler Anthony Simpson, he felt compelled to apologize to the judge and lawyers representing a New Jersey woman who is trying to evict Simpson from his home.

