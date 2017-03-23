$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
A reward up to $20,000 is offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of any additional individuals responsible for the triple homicide which occurred on February 5 on Mohawk Street in Jupiter.
