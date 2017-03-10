100 Dead snakes found in feces-filled home
A woman has been cited after police and wildlife officials say they found about a 100 dead ball pythons in a feces-filled house in Jupiter. The discovery was made in mid-February during a welfare check by police at a home on Timberline Drive.
