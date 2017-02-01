Trump Golf Course Ordered to Pay $5.7 Million to Former Members 26 minutes ago
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the Trump National Golf Club Jupiter on March 8, 2016, in Jupiter, Florida. President Donald Trump's golf course in Jupiter, Florida, was ordered by a judge to pay $5.7 million to former members who had sued to get refunds for their memberships.
