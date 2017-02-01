Trump Golf Course Ordered to Pay $5.7...

Trump Golf Course Ordered to Pay $5.7 Million to Former Members 26 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Bloomberg

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the Trump National Golf Club Jupiter on March 8, 2016, in Jupiter, Florida. President Donald Trump's golf course in Jupiter, Florida, was ordered by a judge to pay $5.7 million to former members who had sued to get refunds for their memberships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... Jan 29 Training OFC 1
North County Court Elderly Care Jan 27 Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Jan 27 The Clerks Office 1
Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08) Jan 27 Patricia F 10
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Jan 11 CuriousMom 5
Jupiter Music Thread (May '12) Jan 8 Musikologist 19
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC