The history of Celestial Railroad to ...

The history of Celestial Railroad to be marked in Jupiter

Monday Read more: Palm Beach Post

The public is invited to attend a dedication ceremony for the Celestial Railroad Florida Marker on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. The event is planned at the location of the marker on A1A in the town's Inlet Village Marina property, just south of Guanabana's restaurant.

Jupiter, FL

