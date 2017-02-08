Suspect charged in Boynton liquor sto...

Suspect charged in Boynton liquor store homicide

An arrest has been made in connection with the 2015 fatal shooting of a Boynton Beach liquor store owner who was just hours from retirement. The homicide occurred Nov. 22, 2015 at the Liquor Market located at 1660 S. Congress Ave., taking the life of 79-year-old Ali Arezoumandifar of Jupiter.

