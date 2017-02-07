Smiling shark is spitting image of friendly Bruce in Finding Nemo
The happy predator is famous in America, with many divers hoping to catch a glimpse of her just off Jupiter, Florida. Nicknamed Snooty, photographer Cassie Jensen had been wanting to see her for 'years' and was amazed to see she actually does look like Bruce from Finding Nemo.
