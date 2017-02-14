Scripps Florida Collaboration Awarded $3.3 Million to Develop Next-Generation Breast Cancer Thera...
JUPITER, FL, February 14, 2017 - A pair of scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute have been awarded up to $3.3 million from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health to create the next generation of breast cancer treatments for the thousands of patients whose current treatment options are limited. Ben Shen, TSRI professor and co-chair of the Department of Chemistry, and Christoph Rader, TSRI associate professor in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology, will co-lead the new five-year study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eleanor May Reader Clot
|Feb 12
|redheadindixie
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|187CAT
|421
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Jan 29
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Patricia F
|10
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan '17
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC