Rory McIlroy on round with President Trump: 'I wasn't going to say no'

For those who criticized Rory McIlroy for his recent round of golf with President Donald Trump, McIlroy said he doesn't agree with the flak he's received but he understands. "I was a little bit taken aback by the blow-back I received, but I get why," McIlroy said to media members, including USA Today , after a practice round for the WGC-Mexico Championship Tuesday in Mexico City.

