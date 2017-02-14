Roads closed this week in Jupiter for...

Roads closed this week in Jupiter for ArtiGras

The following roads will be closed in Jupiter starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15 and will open again on at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21 due to the The ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival. The 2017 ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival presented by Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and produced by Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce from Feb. 18 - 20 at Abacoa in Jupiter.

