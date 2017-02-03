Prospects highlight Cards' spring inv...

Prospects highlight Cards' spring invites

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Highlighting the group of invitees are outfielder Harrison Bader , right-hander Jack Flaherty and right-hander Sandy Alcantara , all of whom ended the 2016 rankings by MLBPipeline.com as top 10 prospects in the organization. Eight players -- Flores, Phillips, Schafer, Fryer, Lino, Huffman, Tovar and Cunningham -- received their Spring Training invites by signing Minor League deals with the club over the offseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Feb 2 187CAT 421
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... Jan 29 Training OFC 1
North County Court Elderly Care Jan 27 Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Jan 27 The Clerks Office 1
Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08) Jan 27 Patricia F 10
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Jan 11 CuriousMom 5
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC