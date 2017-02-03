Prospects highlight Cards' spring invites
Highlighting the group of invitees are outfielder Harrison Bader , right-hander Jack Flaherty and right-hander Sandy Alcantara , all of whom ended the 2016 rankings by MLBPipeline.com as top 10 prospects in the organization. Eight players -- Flores, Phillips, Schafer, Fryer, Lino, Huffman, Tovar and Cunningham -- received their Spring Training invites by signing Minor League deals with the club over the offseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|187CAT
|421
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Jan 29
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Patricia F
|10
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Jan 11
|CuriousMom
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC